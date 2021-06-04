MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new community vaccination site will open at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday.
The site will be at Terminal 1 and travelers can walk in or make an appointment to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
More than 5.3 million vaccines have been administered in Minnesota to date. Nearly 60% of Minnesotans 16 and older are fully inoculated.
Still, the state is hoping to reach 70% vaccination rate by July 1, as President Joe Biden has set the goal for 70% of eligible Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. In order to ramp up vaccinations, Gov. Tim Walz announced a series of incentives last week, including state fair tickets and $25 Visa gift cards for the first 100,000 Minnesotans who get vaccinated between Memorial Day Weekend and June 30.
Over 600,000 vaccine doses have been administered through community vaccine programs such as the one opening at MSP Airport.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered at the airport is just a single dose, so you can now protect yourself from COVID-19 in one stop while you catch your flight,” said Walz. “We are working hard to offer these safe and effective vaccines to every Minnesotan who wants them, and we are proud to offer options as convenient as this one for travelers.”
To make an appointment to get your vaccine, click here.
