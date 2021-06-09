MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 54-year-old Foley man has been sentenced to several months in jail for sexually assaulting a female inmate while he worked as a corrections transport officer.
According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Randy Beehler on Wednesday was specifically sentenced to 120 days in jail — about 4 months — and seven years of probation. He will also have to participate in a sex offender treatment program and register as a predatory offender.
Beehler was transporting the victim from Olmsted County Jail to the Hennepin County Jail when he said he was going to get something to eat. When the victim said she'd "do anything" for some food, Beehler asked if that included "fooling around" in the front seat.
After getting food in Cannon Falls at a McDonald’s, Beehler stopped at an abandoned business, uncuffed the victim and brought her up to the front seat. As they drove through Dakota County, he allegedly unzipped his pants and the victim performed oral sex on him.
The victim reported the incident the same day. When questioned by an investigator, Beehler initially denied any inappropriate contact, but eventually admitted to getting food with the victim and that the victim performed sexual acts on him.
“I am pleased Mr. Beehler is being held accountable for his actions. As an employee of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Mr. Beehler was entrusted with the Victim’s care and protection while transporting her to the Hennepin County Jail. He violated his position of authority by engaging in sexual acts with a woman who was in a very vulnerable situation,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a release.
