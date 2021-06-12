MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gunfire broke out Friday outside a visitation for a man who died in a shootout in downtown Minneapolis, leaving at least one person dead.
The Minneapolis Police Department says gunfire broke out near Shiloh Temple, on the 1200 block of West Broadway shortly after 12:40 p.m.READ MORE: 3 More Suspects Charged In Fatal Woodbury Graduation Party Shooting
One person was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for critical injuries, and one other person went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The person who was listed in critical died a few hours later, investigators report. Police said the victim was a man believed to be in his late 20s.
Officers have taken a number of people into custody.
The visitation taking place was for Christopher Robert Jones, who was killed outside a night club in downtown Minneapolis in May in a shooting that also killed a bystander who was about to graduate from St. Thomas.
Police are still investigating. Spokesperson John Elder says the police department believes “people saw things,” and is asking the community to step up and provide information.
Elder said it’s a brazen thing that shootings like this are occurring in broad daylight with many rounds fired.
