MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The tanker truck driver who drove into the middle of a George Floyd protest on the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will have his charges dropped if he meets the conditions of a restorative justice program.

Bogdan Vechirko of Otsego faces a felony charge of threats of violence and a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation.

On Friday during a court hearing, Vechirko entered into a continuance for dismissal. According to his attorney, he is participating in a restorative justice program and if Vechirko meets the conditions, his charges will be dismissed in one year.

As part of the restorative justice program, Vechirko will be required to pay an undetermined amount of restitution, remain law-abiding and participate in three sentencing circles. His attorney says he has already attended two of the sentencing circles and will complete the third within a month.

According to the courts, sentencing circles are meant to promote healing for all affected parties, provide an opportunity for the offender to make amends, give the community a voice and address the underlying causes of criminal behavior.

On May 31, 2020, Vechirko drove through a protest death of George Floyd on the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis. The complaint said Vechirko’s line of sight would have given him sufficient time to stop his truck after viewing the crowd. Vechirko also allegedly admitted that he was “kind of in a hurry” and hoped the crowd would let him pass if he went slow.

DPS Commissioner John Harrington said no protesters on the southbound lanes of the interstate were seriously hurt. He estimates that 5,000 to 6,000 people were on the bridge at the time the truck sped through.