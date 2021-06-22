MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More human remains related to the death of Adam Richard Johnson were found Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.
City police say the remains were found shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue, in the Seward neighborhood.
Responding officers identified the remains as being related to the death of the 36-year-old Minneapolis man.
Some of Johnson’s remains were initially found Thursday in northeast Minneapolis. A 911 caller reported finding them on the 300 block of Main Street. Additional body parts were later found near 3rd and University avenues.
Johnson’s cause of death has yet to be determined. No arrests have been made in the case.
Johnson had not been reported as a missing person. Authorities believe his death was recent, due to the level of decomposition of his body parts.
Investigators have not detailed which body parts have been found. More parts could be in the city.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.
