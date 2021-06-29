NEW FAIR FOODS:The Minnesota State Fair has released a list of 20+ new foods for the return of the fair later this summer! Check it out.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair’s list of “official” new foods is out for 2021: You can get sashimi tuna tacos, a jumbo donut sundae, a vegan “chorizo” corn dog, and deep fried pork rind nachos topped with prime rib. The whole list is here.

We asked the WCCO This Morning team to rank their top three foods they’re most looking forward to trying:

Jason DeRusha

Fried Chicken Kati Roll (credit: Minnesota State Fair)

1. Fried Chicken Kati Roll at Hot Indian: Finally Hot Indian Foods has its own spot in the Food Building! Can’t wait for fried Indian-spiced chicken!

2. RC’s BBQ Naughty Biscuit: Some of the best barbeque in the state – pork belly topped with beer cheese sauce on a biscuit? No-brainer.

3. Bison Bites at Giggles: Deep fried ravioli filled with a fennel/mushroom/bison mix sounds like savory, sharable goodness.

Heather Brown

1. Esquites at Los Ocampo: It’s not a fair without corn, and I love elote.

2. Bahn Minn Bun at Sausage Sister & Me: Baguette, sausage and Bahn mi flavors – all around win.

3. S’mores Funnel Cake at Funnel Cakes: Deliciously rich without the real heavy deep-fry feel.

Sidecar Sandwich (credit: Minnesota State Fair)

Riley O’Connor

1. Sidecar Sandwich

2. Fried Chicken Kati Roll at Hot Indian

3. RC’s Naughty Biscuit: (because I’m a naughty biscuit)

Christiane Cordero

Hot Indian Kerala Fried Chicken: Love the fried chicken trend and the mix of flavors sound amazing.

Farmer’s Union Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade: Are food + drink pairings a thing? If so, this and the Farmers Union’s BLT are the match.

Hot Indian Paneer Pakora: Cheese curds, but make it fashion.