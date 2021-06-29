MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair’s list of “official” new foods is out for 2021: You can get sashimi tuna tacos, a jumbo donut sundae, a vegan “chorizo” corn dog, and deep fried pork rind nachos topped with prime rib. The whole list is here.
GALLERY: New Minnesota State Fair Foods
We asked the WCCO This Morning team to rank their top three foods they’re most looking forward to trying:
Jason DeRusha
1. Fried Chicken Kati Roll at Hot Indian: Finally Hot Indian Foods has its own spot in the Food Building! Can’t wait for fried Indian-spiced chicken!
2. RC’s BBQ Naughty Biscuit: Some of the best barbeque in the state – pork belly topped with beer cheese sauce on a biscuit? No-brainer.
3. Bison Bites at Giggles: Deep fried ravioli filled with a fennel/mushroom/bison mix sounds like savory, sharable goodness.
Heather Brown
1. Esquites at Los Ocampo: It’s not a fair without corn, and I love elote.
2. Bahn Minn Bun at Sausage Sister & Me: Baguette, sausage and Bahn mi flavors – all around win.
3. S’mores Funnel Cake at Funnel Cakes: Deliciously rich without the real heavy deep-fry feel.
Riley O’Connor
1. Sidecar Sandwich
2. Fried Chicken Kati Roll at Hot Indian
3. RC’s Naughty Biscuit: (because I’m a naughty biscuit)
Christiane Cordero
Hot Indian Kerala Fried Chicken: Love the fried chicken trend and the mix of flavors sound amazing.
Farmer’s Union Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade: Are food + drink pairings a thing? If so, this and the Farmers Union’s BLT are the match.
Hot Indian Paneer Pakora: Cheese curds, but make it fashion.
More On WCCO.com:
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Given A Hot Housing Market, What Pitfalls Await Buyers Who Forgo Inspections?
- Mother Mourning Teen Killed By Stray Bullet Says Son’s Case Is ‘On Hold’