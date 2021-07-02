MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people have been indicted by a Stearns County Grand Jury for their alleged roles in the death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange.
According to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, all four face multiple felony counts, including first-degree aiding and abetting premeditated murder and second-degree aiding and abetting intentional murder. They’re identified as 23-year-old Deantae Demond Davis, 26-year-old Kenneth Jamal Carter, 33-year-old Angela Renee Jones and 36-year-old Alicia Michelle Lewis.
All four are in custody.
Keisa Marie Lange was found dead on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South on June 3. She died of a a single gunshot wound to the head. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, the group is accused of bringing Lange to where Cooper Avenue South ends in a dead end. That’s where Davis allegedly shot Lange, who was in the backseat of the vehicle. She was then removed from the car. Carter is also accused of shooting at the victim, who was lying on the street.
Jones told police in a later interview that they then left the area and later burned clothing, destroyed phones and sanitized the vehicle.
Investigators did determine that the vehicle had been wiped down, but forensic scientists were able to find evidence of blood in the rear seat of the car.
The charges carry maximum prison sentences of 40 years in prison. Future court dates have yet to be scheduled.
