MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A road worker who was struck by a motorist in Spring Lake Township earlier this week has died of his injuries.
On Friday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office released the update on Monday's incident, saying the Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim died of his injuries.
The victim, identified as 59-year-old Ricardo Perez of Thief River Falls, was struck by a motorist driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler near the intersection of Marschall Road and 170th Street East.
Perez was working as a construction flagger, directing traffic in a work zone, when he was struck. He was hospitalized for days at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis before dying of his injuries on Thursday.
The driver, identified as an 84-year-old New Prague man, was not injured. A passenger in the vehicle was also uninjured.
"This is a tragic reminder of how important it is to always be alert and use extra caution when driving in work zones," Sheriff Luke Hennen said in the initial release. "We have a shared responsibility to help keep the men and women working in road construction zones safe."
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. The sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.
