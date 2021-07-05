MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community activists continue to push for more transparency in the shooting death of Winston Smith.
A federal task force shot and killed Smith about a month ago in Minneapolis’s Uptown neighborhood. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says investigators were trying to arrest Smith on a parking ramp when he flashed a gun. A woman who was inside Smith’s car with him says she never saw a gun.
Investigators say there’s no video of the shooting. Some activists and community members believe that’s a lie. Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, spoke at a rally held Monday outside of the BCA’s headquarters in St. Paul.
“We want the truth and we want it now!” Garraway said. “We deserve it now. As a hurting community, we deserve the truth!”
The woman who was with Smith said he was raising up his cellphone when law enforcement started shooting. Investigators say Smith fired a gun during the encounter. They say they found the gun and shell casings inside Smith’s SUV.