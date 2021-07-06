MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A shooting Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis left two men injured, with one of them in critical condition.
The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Street East and 16th Avenue South, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.
One of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other was listed in critical condition.
The man with the lesser injuries refused to cooperate with investigators, police say. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, although it remains under investigation.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Earlier Tuesday, another shooting in Minneapolis left a man dead and another seriously wounded. That shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 400 block of 15th Avenue South.