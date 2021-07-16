MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in 492 days, iconic Minneapolis music venue First Avenue Mainroom will be reopening for a full concert this weekend.
Flip Phone Pride: XXL and special guests will kick off the reopening Friday night and will return for another show Saturday evening. Tickets are limited.
READ MORE: As COVID Restrictions Lift, First Avenue Readies For Live Shows Again
The venue closed due to COVID-19 pandemic safety restrictions last March. To mark the reopening, a special ribbon cutting ceremony will be taking place prior to doors opening at 8:45 p.m.
“Event goers can expect comments from Dayna Frank, First Avenue owner and CEO, plus appearances from Flip Phone performers, Tygra and Priscilla Es Yuicy,” First Avenue said in a press release.
More On WCCO.com: