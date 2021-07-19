MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — House Republicans say they are prepared to file an ethics charge against Rep. John Thompson in the wake of several domestic assault allegations, all of which his lawyer told WCCO Thompson denies, and added he has no plans to resign.

Gov. Tim Walz and leaders from Minnesota’s DFL and GOP parties called for Thompson’s resignation Saturday after reports emerged of domestic assault allegations going as far back as 2003.

Thompson was charged with domestic assault twice in the 2000s in separate incidents, and both were reduced to disorderly conducts. He was not convicted of either charge. Police reports show additional allegations of domestic violence, but in those instances, charges were never filed.

Thompson’s wife said to police in 2004 he choked her and threatened to kill her daughter, but Thompson’s lawyer says she doesn’t recall that. Thompson’s wife posted her support of her husband this weekend and said he won’t be resigning.

Thompson’s attorney, Jordan Kushner, said he suspects multiple police departments of doctoring reports involving his client from more than 10 years ago. He added that Thompson hasn’t been found guilty on any domestic violence charges.

Thompson could be forced out of office if the ethics charge comes to a vote in the House and two-thirds of the DFL-controlled House votes for his expulsion.

Thompson has come under scrutiny following a July 4 traffic stop in St. Paul, which he claimed was for “driving while Black.” Thompson showed a suspended Wisconsin driver’s license during that stop, though he later resolved the issue and his driving privileges were reinstated.

The stop spurred questions about Thompson’s residency, as the address listed on his July 4 ticket is in St. Paul, but not in his district.

Thompson was one of the leading voices for police reform following the death of his friend Philando Castile, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights in 2016.