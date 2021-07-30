MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Shakopee man is charged with beheading his girlfriend in Shakopee.

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday in Scott County with one felony count of second-degree murder with intent in connection with a woman’s death earlier this week.

Shakopee police officers responded at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street on the report of a stabbing incident. A 55-year-old woman, identified as America Mafalda Thayer of Shakopee, was found on the sidewalk near the intersection and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later confirmed that the woman had been beheaded. Saborit was arrested soon after and taken to Scott County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Criminal Complaint Details

According to the criminal complaint, multiple witnesses told police they saw a male suspect attacking a woman inside a car and later taking her body out of the vehicle at the intersection. The suspect then left on foot down an alley.

A black sheath for a “machete-style knife” was located by officers in the grass a few feet from the crime scene. A black machete was later discovered by a dog in a garden near the intersection.

Additional evidence was discovered in a recycling bin near the crime scene, including clothing and another knife, police said.

According to police, the suspect and victim have had a long-term romantic relationship that police are familiar with; the incident is not believed to be a random act. The complaint said some of the officers at the crime scene were familiar with the victim and knew her to have a boyfriend, identified as Saborit. He also matched the description of the suspect from witnesses.

In a search, officers said they found Saborit walking in the area of Shenandoah Parkway and Highway 101, which is about 1.5 miles east of the crime scene. He was arrested in a nearby parking lot.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Saborit said that he and the victim were on their way to his court appearance together prior to the incident. Police said he told them that he attacked her when she said she wanted to end their relationship.

“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.

Saborit has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction for domestic assault out of Carver County. He also had a conviction in 2018 for interfering with a police officer.

If convicted, Saborit faces up to 40 years in prison.

Police encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help. They can call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources.