MINNESOTA (WCCO) – The two people who died in a Wadena County house fire Sunday were identified Wednesday afternoon.
The two individuals were identified as Michael Black, 46, and Paula Black, 42 of Wadena Township.
According to police reports, around 3:50 a.m. first responders received a call regarding a house fire in section 32 of Wadena Township. Once police arrived they found a child outside the residence with minor burns.
Soon after the Wadena Fire Department removed two adults from the building and began giving life saving measures on the individuals, but failed. Both adults were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 13-year-old child was taken to tri-county healthcare for treatment of his injuries and was released shortly after.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by WCSO.