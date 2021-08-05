MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Andover man faces charges accusing him of fatally punching another man outside of a north Minneapolis club last month.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Emmanuel Ogboru faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in connection to the July 24 incident.
According to the complaint, Ogboru punched a 25-year-old man in the head outside the club, located at Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North. After being struck, the victim fell backwards onto the ground and was knocked unconscious.
The victim, identified as Awwal Ladipo, was taken to the hospital by his friends. He had a skull fracture and significant bleeding in his brain, requiring emergency surgery.
“Investigators later obtained videos from bystanders outside the club which captured the fatal punch. Those videos showed the victim, after an initial fight ended, standing with another man outside the club when Ogboru walked up to him, and punched him on the left side of the face,” the attorney’s office said in a release.
Ladipo died two days later.
The autopsy and death investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner is not yet completed, but the examining pathologist “anticipates the cause of death to be blunt force craniocerebral injuries,” the complaint said.
RELATED: Arrest Made In Attack That Killed Awwal Ladipo
If convicted, Ogboru could face up to 15 years in prison on the first-degree manslaughter charge. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
More On WCCO.com:
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note
- ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs