MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The celebrations continue for Minnesota’s Olympians who have returned home.

Saturday was Grace McCallum Day in Isanti.

“I think it’s crazy, I would have never thought I’d have a day named after me in my city, my hometown,” McCallum said. “It feels really cool. I love seeing all the support I have back home. My parents will send me pictures or just family or people that I know around here, they send me pictures. I think it’s so cool to have so much support.”

“You knew from the moment she walked through the door she had a load of talent, she was built for it and had the energy for it,” McCallum’s first coach, Rockie Ramacher, said.

The Minnesota native won a silver medal in Tokyo as part of the women’s gymnastics team. Her town welcomed her with a parade and celebration downtown. McCallum says she plans to go to college for a year and then decide if she is going to try to compete again at the Paris Olympics in three years.

McCallum’s teammate, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, will be honored in her hometown Sunday. St. Paul is hosting a parade to celebrate Lee’s historic accomplishments. It begins at 3 p.m. and will run along White Bear Avenue from Arlington Avenue to Aldrich Arena.

You can watch it all live on CBSN Minnesota.

The Tokyo Summer Games have officially come to an end, and more Minnesotans will be bringing home gold.

Sunday night, Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Gable Steveson, is returning home to Minnesota.

Overnight, the U.S. women’s volleyball team won its first Olympic gold, beating Brazil. Edina’s Jordan Thompson was out with an ankle injury, but still wins gold.

The women’s basketball dynasty continues. Team USA clinched its seventh straight gold medal, beating Japan 90 to 75. The team includes Lynx players Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier.