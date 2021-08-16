MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a third person is now charged in the death of a St. Paul man, who was dismembered and dumped into Lake Superior earlier this summer.

Thirty-five-year-old Jacob Colt Johnson, from Superior, Wisconsin, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo, who investigators say was likely murdered in late June. His remains – placed in a tote bag and multiple buckets — were recovered in the lake near Grand Portage in mid-July.

Two other suspects — 41-year-old Robert Thomas West and 31-year-old Tommi Lynn Hintz, both from Duluth — have been formally charged in connection with Balsimo’s murder. West was charged in July with aiding an offender and interference with a dead body.

Hintz was charged earlier this month with being an accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body.