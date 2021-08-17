MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 3,054 more cases and three new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours, from roughly 57,650 newly processed tests. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 629,354 positive cases and 7,737 deaths.

The latest figures of those hospitalized show 115 Minnesotans in ICU, compared to fewer than 20 about a month ago. There are an additional 319 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of 6.1 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is above the line of caution.

The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 5.2%. That’s above the line for caution (which is 5%), however it appears that the positivity rate’s growth is starting to plateau after some weeks of significant jumps day-over-day.

There are also a reported 17.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk. The state spent the early part of summer well below the line of caution, which is drawn at five new cases daily per 100,000 residents.

As of Tuesday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 70.5% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 92.4% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 6,044,915 doses of vaccine, and is close to having 3.05 million residents having completed their vaccine series.

The Biden administration is expected later this week to recommend that the majority of Americans get a booster shot eight months after their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This shot is expected to be available only for people who received the Modena or Pfizer vaccine for now. Federal health officials are waiting on more data before approving it for the Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine but will likely have the same recommendation for a booster.