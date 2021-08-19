MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Carnahan, chairperson for the Republican Party of Minnesota, announced Thursday night that she will resign.

The announcement came as party officials voted on whether or not she should be removed due to her ties to an alleged sex trafficker, and the handling of sexual harassment allegations.

Thanks everyone for an amazing past four years! We've done much to build our party to where it is today and I'm proud of what we've accomplished. Remember, love always wins over hate, and I can't wait to share what is next up in my career. Stay tuned! Love to all 🍾💛 https://t.co/LBHrFV4LfF — Jennifer Carnahan Hagedorn (@jkcarnah) August 20, 2021

Pressure had been building for Carnahan to step down in the aftermath of news that federal charges had been brought against Tony Lazzaro, a top donor who is close with Carnahan. Then, former party officials and staff came forward alleging a toxic work environment marked by retaliation, and that the HR department and Carnahan ignored claims of sexual harassment.

Carnahan vigorously denies any knowledge about the accusations against Lazzaro, and had denounced the movement to remove her as a “coordinated coup.”

“I’m not going to stand for my name, professional and personal, being defamed in this way,” Carnahan told WCCO Radio Wednesday. “It just simply is wrong.”

Republican lawmakers, and even members of the board, say there needs to be a full investigation into all of these claims.

The Republican Party of Minnesota released this statement Wednesday night, saying allegations that sexual harassment claims were ignored are “blatantly false”:

There have been several allegations in recent days that the MNGOP has a history of ignoring sexual harassment claims and complaints. The MNGOP takes all allegations of sexual harassment very seriously when they are alleged. The MNGOP follows all human resource laws and regulations regarding allegations of sexual harassment. Investigations follow and appropriate action is taken. None of the allegations brought forth publicly in recent days were ever brought to the Republican Party of Minnesota’s Human Resources Director or the Chair. Some of the allegations have been made by people who were unpaid interns, working with various affiliate groups which are not under the Republican Party of Minnesota’s control. Others were part of a field office program that was under the direction of the Republican National Committee’s State Director. Neither the affiliate groups nor the Republican National Committee’s State Director brought any of the alleged complaints to the Republican Party of Minnesota’s Human Resources Director or the Chair. Had they been brought forth; appropriate action would have been taken. The Republican Party of Minnesota stands with all victims of sexual harassment or assault. The allegation that the Republican Party of Minnesota, its staff, or the Chair would ignore such complaints is blatantly false.