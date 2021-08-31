MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly traded with the New York Jets to bring in some tight end help.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, sources tell him the Vikings are trading for Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation, with Herndon later confirming the deal.
According to Pro Football Reference, Herndon has recorded 796 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in his three years in the NFL.
The Vikings have been in need of tight end help after the injury of Irv Smith, Jr., who will miss the start of the season due to a reported meniscus injury. Smith is expected to undergo surgery.
Last season, Smith caught 30 passes for 365 yards and 5 touchdowns as the No. 2 tight end behind Rudolph. The Vikings released Rudolph in March, and he’s found a new home with the New York Giants.
