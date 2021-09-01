MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dump truck driver is facing felony charges for a 2019 crash that left two people dead due to distracted driving.
Fred Funji, 46, was charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide for gross negligent driving on Tuesday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, on October 17, 2019, Funji was headed westbound on MN-Highway 55 in Rosemount when a semi had stopped to turn left, causing cars to line up behind it.
The complaint states that the cars were motionless when Funji slammed the dump truck into the back of the cars causing extensive damage to a pickup and a Subaru.
Killed were the two people in the Subaru, identified as 47-year-old William Craig and 48-year-old Colette Craig, both from South St. Paul.
The state patrol obtained cellphone records and witness accounts which found that Funji had been using his cellphone while driving that day. Authorities believe that he was distracted and did not see the vehicles in front of him stopped, therefore causing the crash.
Troopers found no evidence of controlled substances in Funji's system and believe he was driving at the posted speed limit. They also report road conditions as normal, leading authorities to determine distracted driving as the causing factor in the collision.