MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings made plenty of moves to narrow the roster down to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon — putting veteran defensive end Everson Griffen on a emotional rollercoaster ride in the process.

The Vikings re-signed Griffen last week, then cut him Tuesday, before re-signing him Wednesday. Long snapper Andrew DePaola was also cut Tuesday, then revived Wednesday.

Running back Ameer Abdullah, guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Tye Smith were cut Tuesday, and haven’t been re-signed.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported earlier Wednesday that Griffen’s second return wasn’t going to be much of a surprise.

“Griffen wants to finish his career in Minnesota and many teams are releasing veterans to free up roster spots for a day or two,” Pelissero said.

The team waived 18 other players, including quarterback Jake Browning, receiver Chad Beebe (injury designation) and running back A.J. Rose, Jr.

“It is worth noting that more moves could occur, as more than 800 players are waived during roster reductions across the league,” the team said Tuesday.

A Look At The Initial Roster

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins and Kellen Mond

Running back: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu

Fullback: C.J. Ham

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dede Westbrook, Dan Chisena, K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

(Note: Jefferson and Thielen are the top receivers of the group, with Westbrook and Osborn expected to compete for the No. 3 spot)

Tight end: Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon and Irv Smith, Jr.

(Note: Chris Herndon has been acquired by the team from the New York Jets to help depth following Smith Jr.’s injury, which will likely keep him out for a large chunk of the season. The team said Herndon will need to pass a physical before the trade is complete.)

Offensive line: Garrett Bradbury, Blake Brandel, Ezra Cleveland, Mason Cole, Christian Darrisaw, Wyatt Davis, Rashod Hill, Brian O’Neill and Olisaemeka Udoh

(Note: Hill, Cleveland, Bradbury, Udoh and O’Neill will be the initial starters, left to right of the line respectively)

Defensive line: Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II, James Lynch, Michael Pierce, Sheldon Richardson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum

(Note: Jalyn Holmes was waived the day after the roster was set. Hunter is expected to start at defensive end, with Pierce and Tomlinson expected to start on the inside line. Wonnum is favored to get the other starting defensive end spot.)

Linebacker: Anthony Barr, Ryan Connelly, Troy Dye, Blake Lynch, Eric Kendricks, Chazz Surratt and Nick Vigil

(Note: Kendricks and Barr are the top linebackers of the group, but Barr’s health is in question with an undisclosed injury)

Defensive back: Mackensie Alexander, Kris Boyd, Bashaud Breeland, Camryn Bynum, Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand, Josh Metellus, Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith and Xavier Woods

(Note: Peterson, Breeland and Alexander are the starting cornerbacks. Smith and Woods will be the starting safeties.)

Specialists: kicker Greg Joseph and punter Britton Colquitt

Practice Squad Notes

The Vikings on Wednesday announced 18 signings to the practice squad, which include Ameer Abdullah, Dakota Dozier, A.J. Rose, Jr. and Tye Smith. The team also claimed tight end Ben Ellefson, who is from Minnesota, via waivers.

The #Vikings have claimed TE Ben Ellefson via waivers, signed 14 to the practice squad and waived DE Jalyn Holmes. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 1, 2021



