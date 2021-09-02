Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rain that’s fallen across parts of the state over the last few weeks is finally showing a positive impact on the state’s drought forecast. The latest figures show that just 65% of the state is still listed under severe drought conditions, a 23% reduction in just the last week.
The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 58% of the state is under extreme drought, which is also a drop from recent weeks.
However, the area of the state experiencing exceptional drought, a swath of northwestern Minnesota, only dropped by 1%, and is still representing 7% of the total state area. This was the first year that exceptional drought has been recorded in Minnesota since figures began being tracked in 1999.
Today's @DroughtCenter update for #MNwx contains good news!
There were significant reductions in the amount of SEVERE & EXTREME drought across the state, especially in central & southern MN.
Northern MN remains parched.
More rain today & tonight! pic.twitter.com/F2KDy20eJC
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) September 2, 2021
Only southeastern Minnesota and a few border areas are experiencing reasonably normal conditions.
Adding to the good news, there remains a number of days in the forecast that call for the potential for rain. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the clouds will cool things down a bit Thursday and temperatures shouldn’t get much higher than the low- to mid-70s. Then, rain will be on and off in the afternoon, evening and into Friday morning.
