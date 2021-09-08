MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, becoming the third young victim of deadly gun violence in the city in the past four months.

Police say officers reported to a “chaotic scene” at about 3:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Aldrich Avenue North near Sumner Field Park. Investigators think the shooter, who fled the scene by vehicle, was also a child.

The victim’s grandmother told WCCO Wednesday evening that his name is London Bean, and he had just started sixth grade.

Two texts from London’s grandmother: “He Will Be Missed I Love Him So Much Please Stop The Killing of Our Children” “Let's stop the guns on these Streets He Will always be Missed only 12 years Young just 3 months ago” — David Schuman (@david_schuman) September 9, 2021

Neighbors who witnessed the deadly encounter told WCCO that two kids were fighting, when one of their older brothers fired a gun. Police have not confirmed this detail. The boy was pronounced dead at an area hospital about two hours later.

MPD Spokesperson Garrett Parten described the shooting as a neighborhood dispute that turned violent, and erupted in gunshots.

“This is a bit shocking. In the middle of a sunny afternoon on an early fall day with school just getting into, in swing,” Parten said. “We have those who have no respect for the sanctity of life.”

A blue SUV was later seen being removed from the scene by police, which had a few visible bullet holes. Witnesses say a teenage girl was inside that vehicle during the shooting, but she wasn’t hurt.

Police say “strong headway has been made on this case already,” which is the city’s 62nd homicide of 2021.

This marks the third time since the spring that a child was fatally shot in Minneapolis. One other child was shot in late April, and is still fighting for his life. No arrests made so far in the first three cases.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, is still hospitalized after he was shot in the head on April 30. He was struck while riding in the back of his family’s car on the way to his grandmother’s house.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, was shot in the head on May 15 while jumping on a trampoline at a birthday party. She died 12 days later.

Two days after Ottoson-Smith was shot, 6-year-old Aniya Allen — granddaughter of longtime Minneapolis community activist KG Wilson — was shot while on a trip to McDonald’s in her family’s car. She died two days later.