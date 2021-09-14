MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The four people found dead in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin have been identified.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Matthew Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Pettus, Foreman III, and Sturm were from St. Paul, while Flug-Presley was from Stillwater.

A preliminary examination shows that all four died from gunshot wounds, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. A homicide investigation is underway.

The sheriff’s office says that someone reported a death around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday in the town of Sheridan, in the northern part of the county. Authorities found the four victims in a black SUV in a cornfield off a rural road.

Flug-Presley’s father is a close friend of Kay G Wilson, a well-known gun violence prevention advocate in Minneapolis.

Wilson, who says he is heartbroken over the loss of his friend’s daughter, is driving to Wisconsin on Tuesday with his friend to learn more about what happened.

Investigators are requesting information about someone walking in the area or going to a home and asking for a ride early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.

Authorities are also asking for information about a black SUV with Minnesota plates or another dark SUV. The two vehicles may have been traveling together, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims. I wish we could release more details of our investigation but we have to balance the public’s desire to know the details with running the risk of harming our investigation and losing evidence for building a good homicide case,” said Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

There is no danger to the public, authorities added.

Anyone with information about the suspicious incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348.