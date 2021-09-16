MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is in custody and a warrant has been issued for another suspect in connection to four Minnesotans found dead inside an abandoned vehicle in western Wisconsin.

On Thursday morning, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said that the warrants were issued late Wednesday, and police believe one of the suspects is in the Twin Cities area.

The four Minnesotans were discovered over the weekend in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. All died from gunshot wounds, Dunn County officials said.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Nitosha Presley of Stillwater, 35-year-old Lance Foreman III, and siblings 26-year-old Matthew Pettus and 30-year-old Jasmine Sturm. Foreman, Pettus and Sturm are all from St. Paul.

The victims were last seen in St. Paul on Saturday. One worked at the Shamrock’s Bar and Grill on West Seventh Street that night.

Presley was a mother, who leaves behind two children ages 4 and 11. Her father Damone Presley described her as “a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life.”

Forman was also a father, described as “loving, funny, connected and human,” by his mother, Jessica Foreman. A GoFundMe for Foreman’s burial and to provide for his children has been created.

Police have been looking for information about the vehicle as well as a second dark SUV that may have been traveling with the first.

WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged.