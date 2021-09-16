MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A criminal complaint has been filed against an 18-year-old in the death of 12-year-old London Bean, who was fatally shot last week in North Minneapolis on the first day of school.

Police say officers reported to a “chaotic scene” on the 800 block of Aldrich Avenue North near Sumner Field Park the afternoon of Sept. 8. There they found Bean shot. Family members said he had just started sixth grade. The one who fired the gun fled the scene by vehicle.

Bean was pronounced dead at an area hospital about two hours after the shooting. He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, and the coroner recovered two separate projectiles from his body.

Charges filed Thursday say that Bean and another youth had been fighting and that Bean had the upper hand, when a masked person came around from the rear of a vehicle and yelled “Yeah! Wassup!” The complaint says that people began running and the masked person began firing shots after approaching Bean.

Witnesses, including one who was inside a nearby vehicle that was struck by the assailant’s gunfire as it drove away in the melee, told police they believed the masked person was the older brother of the other youth involved in the fight with Bean.

The witness from inside the car identified the assailant’s Facebook account to investigators, and police determined that it belongs to 18-year-old Jeremiah Marquise Grady, the older brother of the other boy involved in the fight.

Police say that Grady’s current whereabouts are unknown, and that a warrant for his arrest has been requested.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Bean’s death marks the third time since the spring that a child was fatally shot in Minneapolis. One other child was shot in late April, and is still fighting for his life. No arrests have been made so far in the first three cases.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, is still hospitalized after he was shot in the head on April 30. He was struck while riding in the back of his family’s car on the way to his grandmother’s house.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, was shot in the head on May 15 while jumping on a trampoline at a birthday party. She died 12 days later.

Two days after Ottoson-Smith was shot, 6-year-old Aniya Allen — granddaughter of longtime Minneapolis community activist KG Wilson — was shot while on a trip to McDonald’s in her family’s car. She died two days later.