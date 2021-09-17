MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of two boys who were pulled from Lake Nokomis in critical condition earlier this month has died.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 10-year-old Hussane Abdi Ali of Minneapolis died from complications of freshwater drowning on Sunday, six days after the incident.
On the afternoon of Sept. 6, Ali and another boy were pulled from Lake Nokomis after the report of a water emergency.
The Minneapolis Fire Department said one boy, who was older than the other, was being given CPR by a bystander, while the younger boy was in the midst of being rescued by others. When firefighters took over resuscitation efforts, both boys didn’t have a pulse and weren’t breathing.
The older boy did regain a pulse and began breathing again before he and the other child were transported to an area hospital.
The manner of Ali’s death is listed as an accident on the medical examiner report.
The condition of the other victim is not known at this time.
