Minnesota Weather: 1 Dead, Thousands Without Power After Early Morning StormsSquall line storms early Friday morning left thousands across the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin without electricity. Powerful winds uproot trees, knocked down power lines, and felled a tree branch that fatally struck a 4-year-old girl.

Major Storm Damage In Hudson: Public Library Sustains Significant Damage, All Schools Closed FridayThe Hudson Public Library in western Wisconsin is close Friday after sustaining significant damage from early morning storms.

Minnesota Weather: Drought Conditions Holding In Place As State Moves Into FallThe latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state's areas of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota remained much the same as they were when last week's report was issued.

Burning Restrictions To Be Lifted In Much Of Northern Minnesota OvernightWith recent rains, a number of areas in Minnesota will lift their burning restrictions overnight. However, the Minnesota DNR said that the northeastern tip of Minnesota would remain under Class III burning restrictions.

After Summer Drought, When And Where Will The Best Fall Colors Be This Year?The drought we've had throughout much of the state could leave us with muted fall colors and shorter peak times, but not everywhere will be a bust. So when and where are the best fall colors this year? Good Question.