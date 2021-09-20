MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says it’s taking over the investigation into four bodies that were found in a vehicle in western Wisconsin earlier this month, adding that the victims were believed to have been killed in St. Paul.
“While nothing could rationalize this loss, our Saint Paul officers will find the answers we seek, and ensure that anyone involved in this crime is held fully accountable,” Mayor Melvin Carter said.
Last week, four felony counts of hiding a corpse with intent to conceal a crime were filed against 56-year-old Darren L. Osborne, of St. Paul. Thirty-eight-year-old Antoine Suggs was arrested in Arizona’s Maricopa County after he turned himself in.
The victims were Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. All four were Minnesotans from the metro area. Their bodies were found near the Town of Sheridan on Sunday, Sept. 12, in an abandoned black Mercedes Benz in a cornfield. All four victims had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.
RELATED: ‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified
“I spent the weekend mourning the victim’s lives with their families, their friends, and our community members, and I feel in my soul how these senseless deaths shook our community to its core,” St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said. “We have four young lives — with all of their promise — erased. We have families left with only memories. And we have an entire community in search of answers.”
The four victims mark the city’s 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th homicides of the year.
Osborne is being held in Ramsey County Jail.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks
- Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows
- 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis
- Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen