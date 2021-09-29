MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayor of Brooklyn Center says one person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard while the investigation is underway.
Police dispelled unconfirmed reports earlier in the afternoon that officers were involved in the shooting. It is not clear who was involved, or what led up to it.
The deadly shooting comes on the same day city leaders announced an update to the police department’s “cite and release” policy, which requires police to only issue citations for low-level offenses instead of making arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.