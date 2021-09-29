BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center is looking to change policing in the community and a revamped policy implemented this week targets low-level offenses by issuing a citation and letting a person go instead of arrest.

On Monday, officials announced an update to the police department’s “cite and release” policy. There were already guidelines in place requiring officers to give a citation and release individuals charged with petty or fine-only misdemeanors. It also applied to other misdemeanor cases in some circumstances.

But the new, updated provisions include some gross misdemeanor offenses in certain circumstances. It also adds the option of referral to “one or more public assistance or service programs” that might be appropriate. It “revamps” existing language, said Munira Mohamed, a policy associate with ACLU of Minnesota.

“It’s a small step we think in the right direction, but it is a small step,” Mohamed said . “And we don’t see this as a catch-all policy and it isn’t even the highlight of the resolution passed earlier this year.”

The effort comes after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a former Brooklyn Center police officer back in April during a traffic stop. The city council in May passed a resolution named for Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler, another man killed by law enforcement there. In broad strokes, the resolution laid the ground work to reimagine public safety in the north Twin Cities suburb.

There are other parts of the proposal yet to be implemented like having a new department to respond to mental health and an unarmed civilian department for enforcing non-moving traffic violations, but those are still in progress.

Law enforcement groups and unions expressed opposition to the resolution when it was first introduced and passed.

The DFL-controlled House passed a similar “sign and release” policy when it comes to warrants for certain crimes, in addition to other changes to policing, but those failed in the Republican-controlled Senate.

This story will be updated.