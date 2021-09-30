MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect who may now be in Florida.
According to police, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 26-year-old Kevin Mason with second-degree murder and being a convict in possession of a firearm in connection to the June 11 incident.
Mason is accused of shooting and killing a man in the Shiloh Temple parking lot on the 1200 block of West Broadway Avenue North.
Mason is described as 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo. Investigators say they have information that Mason may be in Florida, in Miami or Boynton Beach.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit the tip online. All tips are anonymous.