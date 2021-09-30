Kids & Racism:WCCO & Children's Theater present "Something Happened in Our Town," talking with kids on race. Tune in at 12:30 and 7 p.m.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Homicide Suspect, Kevin Mason, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect who may now be in Florida.

According to police, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 26-year-old Kevin Mason with second-degree murder and being a convict in possession of a firearm in connection to the June 11 incident.

Mason is accused of shooting and killing a man in the Shiloh Temple parking lot on the 1200 block of West Broadway Avenue North.

Mason is described as 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo. Investigators say they have information that Mason may be in Florida, in Miami or Boynton Beach.

Kevin Mason (credit: Minneapolis police)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit the tip online. All tips are anonymous.