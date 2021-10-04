MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was convicted Monday in the shooting death of a community organizer in George Floyd Square in March.
Shantaello Christianson was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Imez Wright, but he accepted a plea deal of first-degree manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will serve his sentences concurrently, totaling a decade in prison.
Christianson shot Imez, 30, multiple times in a drive-by shooting on March 6 in front of Cup Foods on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue — the site of George Floyd’s murder on Memorial Day of 2020.
Wright worked in the youth and family engagement division of Change, Inc., with his worked centered in the community surrounding George Floyd Square.
Christianson will be formally sentenced on Nov. 5.
