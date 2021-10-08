CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report on algae highlights the dangers pets face from harmful blooms.

The Centers for Disease Control released the study, and Minnesota was one of the states that participated. The study found that more than half of the pets and other animals that got sick from algae did not survive. Most of the illnesses happened between June and October.

Last week, blue-green algae was found on Lake Hiawatha and Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The city’s park board says the cause was likely the warm September weather.

Since temperatures have remained above average, the harmful algae might still be in those lakes.