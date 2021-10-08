MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office released Friday dash camera footage of two incidents last month that ended with people dead.

In one of the critical incidents, a sheriff’s deputy rammed a man with a squad vehicle in Mounds Views after the armed individual fired at them. The man later died at the hospital. In the other incident, deputies pursued a stolen vehicle with six teenagers inside that crashed in Maplewood. Two of the teens in the car died.

Maplewood Crash

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy tried to stop the stolen car with six teenage friends inside on Sept. 3. When the car didn’t pull over, the deputies chased it for two miles before the car crashed in a residential neighborhood in Maplewood. Marcoz Paramo, 14, and Alyjah Thomas, 15, died in the crash.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of fleeing a peace officer, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash.

Mounds View Incident

On Sept. 22, deputies responded to the AmericInn on Mounds View Boulevard on a report of a domestic assault, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies later found the the suspect, 48-year-old Troy Engstrom, a few blocks away, on the 5200 block of Pinewood Court. There, he allegedly raised a handgun and fired at the approaching officers.

One of the bullets hit a Mounds View officer’s squad just above the driver’s side windshield, another hit just below a Ramsey County deputy’s windshield. Bullet holes were found in both of the vehicles.

The driver of the Ramsey County squad, Sgt. Donald Rindal, rammed Engstrom, knocking him into a fence. Emergency crews brought Engstrom to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said that Rindal reported fearing for his life and those of other officers. He is on paid administrative leave as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates the incident.