MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men have been charged in connection with a mass shooting at a St. Paul bar over the weekend that left one woman dead and 14 people injured.

Charges were filed Monday in Ramsey County against 33-year-old Terry Brown Jr. and 29-year-old Devondre Phillips. Brown faces one count of second-degree murder and 11 counts of second-degree attempted murder. Phillips faces twelve counts of second-degree attempted murder.

If convicted of the charges, the men face decades in prison.

MORE: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured

The men were allegedly involved in a shootout that erupted just after midnight Sunday at Seventh Street Truck Park. Police spokesperson Steve Linders described the scene as “hellish.”

Marquisha Wiley, 27, was killed by the gunfire. Someone close to Wiley described her as “bright, joyful and supportive.”

MORE: Woman Killed In Mass Shooting, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’

The other victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and are expected to survive. Good Samaritans worked with police to help victims while paramedics made it to the scene.

Hours after the shooting on Sunday, police announced that three suspects were in custody, being treated at a hospital for injuries suffered during the shootout. The third suspect has yet to be charged.

Police have said this in an open and active investigation, and more arrests are possible.

MORE: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’: St. Paul Businesses Worry Mass Shooting Will Drag Down Recent Gains

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the community was “devastated” by the shooting.

“We will never accept violence in our community,” Carter said.