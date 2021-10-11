CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Arik Matson, Local TV, Waseca News, Waseca Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota officer has a new ride, thanks to a few generous community members.

A man serving a 35-year prison sentence shot Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson a year-and-a-half ago. He’s been recovering ever since.

(credit: Shelly Bartlett)

Matson was presented Monday with a golf cart decked out to look like his police squad car.

Shelly Bartlett organized the whole thing. She says the seats were donated and the customization was done for free.