MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sentencing is set Friday afternoon for the man who shot a Waseca police officer.
In July, 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder for shooting and gravely injuring Officer Arik Matson.
On the evening of Jan. 6, Matson was shot while responding to a call of a suspicious person in a neighborhood in Waseca. Janovsky was shot by other officers at the scene. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Since the incident, Matson has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive treatments. Matson just returned home about three weeks ago, after a lengthy recovery at a Nebraska rehab center.
