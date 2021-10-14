MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Staff members at the St. Paul bar where a mass shooting took place over the weekend donated to the GoFundMe page of the woman who was killed in the shootout.
The employees of the Seventh Street Truck Park donated $700 to the fundraiser for Marquisha Wiley’s funeral expenses. In a message, the workers wrote that they were “deeply saddened” by the Sunday morning shooting, which left 14 other people injured.
“The employees of Truck Park are deeply saddened by this tragic experience, and want to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marquisha Wiley, as well as all the victims affected by this horrific event,” the employees wrote. “Those of us who were working extend our support and love to everyone involved.”
RELATED: Records Show Man Charged In St. Paul Shooting Got Multiple Breaks From The System
The Seventh Street Truck Park has been closed since the shooting. In a Monday statement, the owners wrote that they are looking forward to reopening and serving the neighborhood again. It’s unclear if all the workers share the same sentiment.
Two men have been charged in the shooting. Both face multiple counts of attempted murder, and one of them faces a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Wiley in the back.
According to investigators, the two men were shooting at each other in a dispute over domestic abuse allegations.
