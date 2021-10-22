MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings now faces two felony charges in connection to the collision that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier earlier this year.
On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide.
RELATED: Video Shows Minneapolis Police Chase That Ended In Leneal Frazier’s Death
According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver’s side of Frazier’s Jeep at nearly 80 mph. Frazier died of injuries suffered in the crash.
Frazier, of St. Paul, was a father of five and also the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of George Floyd’s death.
“Police are supposed to protect and serve citizens, and to act in a manner consistent with their sworn oath to do so. Officer Cummings’ actions deviated from his oath and his negligence caused the death of Leneal Frazier,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.
Cummings’ personnel files show he joined MPD in 2008, and has received two department awards, one of which was for his actions in a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in 2016. Cummings has also had 12 complaints brought against him, all of which were “closed with no discipline.”
Cummings’ first appearance will be scheduled in the coming days.
