MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings will make his first court appearance in November after being charged in a collision that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier earlier this year.

According to court documents, Cummings will make the appearance via Zoom at the Hennepin County District Court on the afternoon of Nov. 9.

On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Cummings faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver’s side of Frazier’s Jeep at nearly 80 mph.

Prior to the crash, Cummings was following the stolen vehicle at high speeds “at or approaching 100 mph” through numerous stop signs, red lights, and partially obstructed intersections, many of which blocked the view of approaching vehicles, the complaint said.

“Police are supposed to protect and serve citizens, and to act in a manner consistent with their sworn oath to do so. Officer Cummings’ actions deviated from his oath and his negligence caused the death of Leneal Frazier,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.

Frazier, of St. Paul, was a father of five and also the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of George Floyd’s death.

Frazier died of injuries suffered in the crash.