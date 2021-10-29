MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews in Minneapolis spent part of Friday afternoon putting out a structure fire at an abandoned home that had also ignited on Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the scene on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North shortly after 12:45 p.m. Smoke was coming from the building, and crews laid lines to a fire in the basement.
They then removed boards from the windows and extinguished a fire at the bottom of the basement stairs.
On Thursday morning, crews had responded to the same house to put out a heavy fire.
Officials say that at this point, it is unclear if Friday’s fire was a rekindle from Thursday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.