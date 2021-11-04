Programming Note:The WCCO-TV over-the-air signal will be temporarily shut down overnight for electrical maintenance. Click here for more info.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon south of downtown Minneapolis.

Police say it happened near the intersection of Franklin and Chicago avenues at about 4:21 p.m. Witnesses tell police the victim was standing on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire.

A man who spoke with WCCO at the scene says he heard “rapid fire” while he was sitting with a friend at nearby Peavey Field Park.

“About 20-30 rounds and somebody sped away, and that was about it,” the man said. “Ten seconds, it was over.”

Police say it’s not clear if the victim was the intended target. Homicide investigators are working the case due to the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Nine days earlier, two boys and a man were shot about two blocks north of Thursday’s scene.