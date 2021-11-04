Election 2021:Frey, Carter win second terms, but many Mpls. City Council members have been unseated.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men who pleaded guilty to planning to sell methamphetamine in Minnesota have now been sentenced.

Aaron Stenquist, Gerald Jensen and Juan Paniagua all previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

Stenquist was sentenced to 120 months in prison Wednesday. Jensen and Paniagua were previously sentenced to 112 months and 80 months, respectively.

The three — along with two other men who have yet to be sentenced — conspired to sell meth in the Twin Cities and eastern Minnesota, the attorney’s office said.