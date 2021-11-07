MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last week, University of Minnesota officials alerted students to four robberies and an attempted carjacking on campus.
An alert from the school’s Department of Public Safety said the latest robbery occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday near 1000 University Avenue Southeast. Two men with handguns wearing dark hooded sweatshirts left the area in a block Dodge Durango, officials said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
On Wednesday, a suspect with a gun took a person’s purse and cellphone near Dartmouth and Erie Street Southeast. Two days later, on Fourth Street Southeast between 28th and 29th Avenue, there was an attempted carjacking and, later, a cellphone theft. Both incidents involved a gun, and officials said the suspects are two men and one woman.
There was also a robbery on campus on Halloween, but officials said no weapon was displayed.
