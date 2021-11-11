WHAT WE KNOW

– First round of snow mostly to the north and west, not much in Twin Cities

– Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north

– Much colder weekend to follow

– More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning, with Twin Cities seeing more

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

– How much snow will melt on impact across the state

– How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday

– How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system washed over Minnesota Thursday morning, bringing rain to much of the state — and snow to the north.

Dry weather moved into most areas by mid-morning, but the low pressure system is expected to swirl over the region well into Friday, bringing the first accumulating snowfall of the season to northern Minnesota.

Temperatures won’t warm much past the low-40s Thursday, but will feel even colder due to wind gusts. In some areas, wind speeds will breach 30 mph.

Most of the state stayed warm enough to avoid the snow Wednesday and in the overnight hours, but up north, flakes were falling. Continuous snowfall over the next 24 hours could bring impressive totals to areas near Bemidji. However, it’s impossible to say how much snow will stack up, as the ground is still warm and much of the snow could melt on contact.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says some models show areas of extreme northern Minnesota getting around 5 inches of snow. Already, MnDOT snow plow cameras captured snow on the ground in areas like Red Lake.

WINTER IS COMING: A MnDOT plow camera near Red Lake captured some snow on the ground Thursday morning. Over the next day, some areas of northern Minnesota could see several inches of snow — or more. Latest: https://t.co/hm6602cCmD pic.twitter.com/veqWhWOXOO — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 11, 2021

Parts of far western Minnesota will be under a blizzard warning starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and lasting into Friday evening. The National Weather Service said 2 to 6 inches of snow are expected, with wind gusts of up to 55 mph possible. Officials recommend avoiding travel if possible.

The NWS has also issued a winter storm watch for southwestern Minnesota. Forecasters say 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible across the watch area. Travel is expected to be extremely difficult due to the combination of strong winds and blowing snow, particularly between Thursday morning and Friday evening.

Counties in northwestern and west-central Minnesota along the Dakota border will be under a winter weather advisory. Snow totals are expected to be less, but blowing snow and slick roads could still pose significant problems for drivers.

What’ll Happen In The Twin Cities?

For the Twin Cities metro area, rain tapered off around 9 a.m. Rain totals could be up to an inch in some areas.

The sun may break through the cloud cover in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s.

On Thursday night, however, the backend of the low pressure system is expected to drag across central Minnesota and the Twin Cities, bringing light snowfall into Friday morning. Most of the snow should melt on contact with the ground, but light accumulations could be seen in grassy areas.

More snow accumulation is possible Sunday morning.

Strong Winds

Starting on Thursday morning, strong winds will lash Minnesota, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph. In some areas, gust of up to 50 mph will be possible.

The NWS has issued a wind advisory for a number of counties in southwestern Minnesota. The advisory is scheduled to last from Thursday morning to Friday evening.

Forecasters say the winds could break tree limbs and cause power outages. Additionally, blowing snow could be an issue on the roads.

What Will The Weekend Bring?

The weekend will bring the coldest air Minnesotans have felt so far this season. In the Twin Cities high temperatures will only be in the mid-30s, and overnight lows will dip below freezing, into the 20s.

On Saturday evening, an Alberta clipper system could descend on Minnesota, bringing widespread snow into Sunday morning. The Twin Cities could see over an inch of snow.

Again, northern Minnesota could receive several inches or more of snow, but it’s still tough to tell how much snow will melt on contact with the ground.