MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mother faces second-degree murder charges for allegedly beating her 2-month-old baby to death in what marked Minneapolis’ 83rd homicide of the year.
Addison Perdew, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Dakota County on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, police in Minneapolis responded to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South on Wednesday around 3 a.m. on a report that a baby had been “beat to death” inside the apartment.
When officers arrived, Perdew was inside, on her knees and vomiting, saying she had taken an entire bottle of pills.
Blinds and blankets were strewn about the apartment, and officials found the baby on the bed, the complaint says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide by multiple blunt force injuries.
Documents say that a post-Miranda interview, Perdue said she didn’t remember beating her son, but she “was the only one there and must have done it.” There were bruises on her right hand.
According to the complaint, Perdew wrote in text messages that she was “bout to kill him” and “gonna choke him.”
She made her first court appearance on Friday afternoon. If convicted, the second-degree murder charges carry a maximum 40-year sentence.
