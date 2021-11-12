CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in St. Louis County, amid snowy winter conditions.

The patrol said a Toyota was traveling west on Highway 135 in the area of Gilbert, Minnesota around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Near the intersection of Indiana Avenue West, the vehicle lost control and crossed over the center line before striking another Toyota.

The vehicle was then struck by another vehicle in a T-bone collision. In all, at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, the patrol reported.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old Betty Smith of Aurora, was killed in the crash. A passenger, 11-year-old Dakota Smith, was also killed, and two other young passengers were injured.

Investigators say that the roads had snow and ice.