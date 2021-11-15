WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a chance for light snow flurries in the Twin Cities Monday morning.

While accumulation will be minimal, the snow could arrive right around the morning commute, making things tricky for drivers. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the best chance for flurries will be between 7 and 11 a.m.

Snow was moving through northwest and central Minnesota earlier in the morning. Nowhere is expected to get more than half an inch on the ground, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor.

It will be cloudy for most of the day, with a high of 37 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota saw its first widespread snow event of the season over the weekend.

At MSP Airport, 1.2 inches of snow were recorded Saturday. WCCO Weather Watchers in parts of central Minnesota recorded as much as 4 inches. Southern and southwestern Minnesota saw very little accumulation, if any.

10 AM UPDATE to our exclusive Weather Watcher Network snowfall totals. Official storm-total at MSP Airport (where no one lives) was 1.2". #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EjiDKiDyVi — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 14, 2021

wThe Minnesota State Patrol reported that from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, there were 221 crashes statewide, 89 spinouts and seven jackknifed semi trucks.

Melting Next Week?

Temperatures will bounce back Tuesday, when highs are expected to be above average. This means whatever snow falls in the Twin Cities (or other parts of the state) will almost certainly melt, as even overnight temperatures will be above freezing.

Additionally, sunshine looks to be in store for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things cool down again Wednesday, and it will feel even colder due to wind gusts.