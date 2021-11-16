MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is charged with murder, accused of shooting a good Samaritan who tried to stop a crime. WCCO heard from a family about the loved one they lost, and spoke with a woman who nearly became the next victim.

“Long live the hero,” people said as they released balloons into the air in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Family and friends gathered to remember Kavanian Palmer, whose nickname was Polo.

He was fatally shot trying to stop a man fleeing a car crash at West Broadway and Lyndale avenues in north Minneapolis on Friday morning.

“This hurts, it hurts. I can’t get my son back,” said Palmer’s mother, Kimilah Palmer.

Through her grief, his mom shared the kind of man he was.

“He liked to protect. He liked to help, he liked to make sure people is good, like me. And if you see something ain’t right, he would do his best to make it right, so he went out of his way to help someone,” Kimilah said.

The woman the suspect tried to carjack showed her support for Kavanian’s mom and his 6-year-old sister. Michelle Ramsey told WCCO that the man opened her driver’s side door in the Cub Foods parking lot and tried to get in.

“That was my resolve in my mind to like fight him, so I started hitting him, pushing him, slapping him,” Ramsey said.

RELATED: Robert Hall Charged With Killing Good Samaritan After North Minneapolis Crash

He eventually fell out and to the ground, she says then the community group We Push for Peace held him until police arrived.

“In my mind, I just stood there crying like it could’ve been worse, and then when I found out that all the other stuff happened with the accident, and the shooting, I was just so like sad, like overwhelmed with grief,” Ramsey said.

Michelle says she recognizes the bravery Kavanian showed.

“I wish he could’ve made it. It wasn’t supposed to happen like that,” Kimilah said.

Robert Hall is charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and felon in possession.

Prosecutors say he admitted to fleeing the car accident, and said the gun in his pocket “went off” and shot the victim. He’ll go before a judge Wednesday afternoon.